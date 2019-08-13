Carly Rae Jepsen to perform at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Canadian Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen has been announced as a performer at this year’s Big E in September.

MGM Presents multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen at The Big E Arena on Sept. 28! Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 15 at 10am pic.twitter.com/O4cSpab0Wq — The Big E (@TheBigEFair) August 13, 2019

According to a news release sent to 22News by The Big E, Carly Rae Jepsen has captivated audiences around the world since her debut album “Kiss” – the 2012 release which featured the Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum-selling breakout hit Call Me Maybe.

Jepsen’s new album, “Dedicated,” retains the joyful, hook-filled feeling of its predecessor and has a more ’70s-inspired feel at times (though the album defies categorization as a whole). The result is a 15-track compilation of love songs exuding a myriad of feelings related to different stages of relationships including Julien, No Drug Like Me, Now That I Found You, Want You In My Room, Too Much, and Party For One. The Big E

The concert presented by MGM Springfield is scheduled for Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. on Big E Arena. Tickets for the Carly Rae Jepsen concert are available Thursday, August 15 at 10 a.m. at TheBigE.com and The Big E Box Office. Tickets are available for $29 and $39 each which include admission to The Big E.

The Big E runs from September 13 to September 29. Click here for more information.