NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Preparations are finally underway for an event that’s been years in the making, Carniroll.

Carniroll is an event that organizers say is a mix between festival and carnival. It was originally set to happen in 2020 but now its finally happening this weekend. The event will take place at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton this Friday through Sunday and will feature as many as 50 performers including:

Wiz Khalifa

Griz

Waka Flocka

Method Man

Redman

Tripp St.

Wreckno

In addition to music, there will be carnival rides, pro wrestling matches, fireworks and a car show. 22News spoke with Spencer Lavioe, the owner of 4-Life Entertainment, one of the organizations putting the event together.

“We’ve got a lot of unique community partners that came out that normally wouldn’t be involved. I think because of everything that’s happened with the environment of the world lately, people just want to come support,” said Lavioe.

Lavoie grew up in western Massachusetts and says Northampton has always been a hub for the arts. He hopes this weekend’s events contribute to that legacy.

Tickets are still available for purchase on their website. Anyone that purchased a ticket for the original 2020 Carniroll can use that ticket for this event.