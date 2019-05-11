Carolers to perform ‘Sound of Music’ songs at local restaurants on Mother’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is alive with the “Sound of Music” for Mother’s Day weekend!

The Fort Carolers performed live Friday night at the Student Prince and the Fort Restaurant. For Mother’s Day weekend and next weekend, the Fort Carolers will be performing songs from the Sound of Music.

One member of the Fort Carolers told 22News this is the group’s third year performing at the Fort for the restaurant’s Mayfest celebration.

Holly Pearson told 22News, “I love coming here. the food is delicious the people are wonderful, the owner is wonderful to us. and I encourage everyone to come on down and enjoy Mayfest.”

The German Mayfest celebration at the Fort features live music.

