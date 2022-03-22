WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced Chase Rice and Jimmie Allen will perform in concert at the Arena in September.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Chase Rice and Jimmie Allen are coming to The Big E Arena on Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert also include general admission to The Big E and will be available to purchase Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Chase Rice was established in Nashville and now has 2.2 million albums sold. His current single out now is called “If I Were Rock & Roll,” he has a double-platinum song recent “Eyes On You” and his most recent No. 1, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen. (feat. Florida Georgia Line).”

Jimmie Allen is a multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter and is currently nominated for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2022. Allen’s latest release, “Down Home,” the lead single from his forthcoming album, follows up his third career No. 1, “Freedom Was A Highway” with Brad Paisley.

The Big E returns September 16 to October 2, additional entertainment and events will be announced soon.