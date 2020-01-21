Breaking News
MGM Springfield announces new President
Watch Live
Woman facing homicide charge in connection with Granby death to be arraigned

Chelsea Handler is coming to Springfield

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Chelsea Handler arrives at the Netflix Comedy Panel For Your Consideration Event at the Netflix FYSee Space in Beverly Hills, Calif. Handler announced on Oct. 18, 2017, that she is ending her Netflix talk show after two seasons in order to focus on political activism. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Comedian Chelsea Handler is coming to Springfield in June.

MGM Springfield posted to their twitter Tuesday morning announcing that Chelsea Handler will be at Symphony Hall on June 13. Tickets will go on sale Friday.

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, actress, writer, television host, and producer. She is well known for her television show, Chelsea Lately on E! that aired from 2007-2014 and the following six books she published:

  • Are You There Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea
  • My Horizontal Life
  • Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang
  • Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me
  • Uganda Be Kidding Me
  • Life Will Be The Death Of Me.

Handler also released a documentary series on Netflix in January 2016 called Chelsea Does.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11