FILE – In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Chelsea Handler arrives at the Netflix Comedy Panel For Your Consideration Event at the Netflix FYSee Space in Beverly Hills, Calif. Handler announced on Oct. 18, 2017, that she is ending her Netflix talk show after two seasons in order to focus on political activism. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Comedian Chelsea Handler is coming to Springfield in June.

MGM Springfield posted to their twitter Tuesday morning announcing that Chelsea Handler will be at Symphony Hall on June 13. Tickets will go on sale Friday.

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, actress, writer, television host, and producer. She is well known for her television show, Chelsea Lately on E! that aired from 2007-2014 and the following six books she published:

Are You There Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea

My Horizontal Life

Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang

Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me

Uganda Be Kidding Me

Life Will Be The Death Of Me.

Handler also released a documentary series on Netflix in January 2016 called Chelsea Does.