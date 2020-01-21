SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Comedian Chelsea Handler is coming to Springfield in June.
MGM Springfield posted to their twitter Tuesday morning announcing that Chelsea Handler will be at Symphony Hall on June 13. Tickets will go on sale Friday.
Chelsea Handler is a comedian, actress, writer, television host, and producer. She is well known for her television show, Chelsea Lately on E! that aired from 2007-2014 and the following six books she published:
- Are You There Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea
- My Horizontal Life
- Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang
- Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me
- Uganda Be Kidding Me
- Life Will Be The Death Of Me.
Handler also released a documentary series on Netflix in January 2016 called Chelsea Does.