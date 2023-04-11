SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Comedian Chelsea Handler will be performing in Springfield this November at Symphony Hall.
Chelsea Handler is a comedian, actress, writer, television host, and producer. She is well known for her television show, Chelsea Lately on E! which aired from 2007-2014, and the following six books she published:
- Are You There Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea
- My Horizontal Life
- Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang
- Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me
- Uganda Be Kidding Me
- Life Will Be The Death Of Me.
Handler also released a comedy special on Netflix in December 2022 called Revolution.
Chelsea Handler brings her “Little Bitch Tour” to the Springfield Symphony Hall Saturday, November 18th at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at MGMSpringfield.com. MGM Rewards members have exclusive access to presale tickets Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The tour includes a retrospective look at what made Chelsea Handler the person and comedian. “Because it’s been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better. It’s time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today,” Chelsea shares.
Other performances coming to Symphony Hall include:
- The Temptations & The Four Tops on May 21st
- Chicago on June 30th
- BOYZ II MEN on July 7th
- Gladys Knight on July 15th
- Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour on October 6th