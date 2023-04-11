SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Comedian Chelsea Handler will be performing in Springfield this November at Symphony Hall.

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, actress, writer, television host, and producer. She is well known for her television show, Chelsea Lately on E! which aired from 2007-2014, and the following six books she published:

Are You There Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea

My Horizontal Life

Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang

Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me

Uganda Be Kidding Me

Life Will Be The Death Of Me.

Handler also released a comedy special on Netflix in December 2022 called Revolution.

Chelsea Handler brings her “Little Bitch Tour” to the Springfield Symphony Hall Saturday, November 18th at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at MGMSpringfield.com. MGM Rewards members have exclusive access to presale tickets Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The tour includes a retrospective look at what made Chelsea Handler the person and comedian. “Because it’s been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better. It’s time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today,” Chelsea shares.

