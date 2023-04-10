SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Legendary rock and roll band, Chicago will be performing in Springfield this June at Symphony Hall.

The two-time Grammy-winning band will be coming to the Springfield Symphony Hall on Friday, June 30th at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at MGMSpringfield.com.

Chicago has sold more than 100 million albums and are known for their songs “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Make Me Smile,” and many others. They have received two American Music Awards, 25 platinum albums and 48 gold and platinum awards.

On March 14, 2020, Chicago was the last band playing in the U.S. as COVID lockdowns began. “The Last Band on Stage”, Chicago’s documentary released in 2022, tells the incredible story of how the 55-year-old band survived a pandemic that stopped the world in its tracks.

“Chicago has faced many obstacles in lasting 55 years, but the pandemic was possibly their greatest challenge. I’m excited for people to see the story of how they got back to the stage to continue performing,” said director Peter Curtis Pardini. “We’re excited to be bringing The Last Band on Stage to audiences worldwide. This funny and informative documentary offers an inside look at how the legendary band Chicago were able to produce content even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gravitas Ventures’ Acquisition Coordinator, Mackenzie Maguire.

Chicago released their 38th studio album, ‘Born for This Moment’ in 2022, which included the hit single “If This is Goodbye”.

Other performances coming to Symphony Hall include The Temptations & The Four Tops on May 21st, BOYZ II MEN on July 7th, Gladys Knight on July 15th, and Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour on October 6th.