Chicopee artist Austin Fair nominated for two Boston Music Awards

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local musician putting his hometown on the map has gained regional attention doing so, landing two nominations in the Boston Music Awards.

A “413 kid,” that’s how Austin Fair describes himself, but he can also add Boston Music Award nominee to his list. His album Pioneer was nominated for Album of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.







Fair, a graduate of both Chicopee High and American International College, told 22News his music journey is 10 years in making.

“I was shocked,” Fair said. “I’ve always wanted to do this. The past three years we’ve been trying to put together the perfect project to make it on the Boston Music Awards. Now, to finally get the attention, it’s just everything we’ve been working for you.”

While he’s been working hard to achieve his dreams, he’s also been hard at work behind the scenes at 22News where he is known as Jeremy.







Anchor: So, you describe yourself as a local kid, but I think the right word is humble. And I’m saying that because not a lot of people at 22News even know you’re a music artist.

Fair: I embrace being Jeremy sometimes and having that not affect anything that I do musically and vice versa. I don’t want to do anything but just be great. So, I want Austin and Jeremy to shine at the same time.

Voting for the BMA’s officially closes November 1 and will be announced December 11.

Fair added, “I hope that I can be an example that 413 artists and artists from Chicopee specifically can make it to different platforms.”





By the way, Fair says that his cousin, who he started his music journey with, is also nominated for Studio Producer of the Year.

Because of the pandemic, things will be virtual this year, so they’ll have a viewing party together.