Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular to perform at Symphony Hall in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular perform at Symphony Hall on December 10.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning Thursday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for M Life Rewards members and open to the general public on Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. The performance will be held at Symphony Hall on December 10. Tickets can be purchased at MGMSpringfield.com, Ticketmaster.com and the MGM Springfield Box Office.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is an all-new production with holiday songs of all time performed with acrobats, aerialists, and holiday cheer for the entire family. Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is produced by TCG Entertainment.