SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland at Symphony Hall.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning Wednesday, Thursday, July 28th for M Life Rewards members and open to the general public on Friday, July 29th at 10 a.m. The performance will be held at Symphony Hall on December 2nd at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased at MGMSpringfield.com, Ticketmaster.com and the MGM Springfield Box Office.

The musical features acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer.

“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our ‘Holiday Wonderland,’” says Stephen Cook, president of TCG Entertainment, producer of Cirque Musica. “We expect fans of cirque-shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share.”