SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland perform at Symphony Hall on December 6th.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning Thursday, July 20th for M Life Rewards members and open to the general public on Friday, July 21st at 10 a.m. The performance will be held at Symphony Hall on Wednesday, December 6th. Tickets can be purchased at MGMSpringfield.com.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an all-new production with holiday songs of all time performed with acrobats, aerialists, and holiday cheer for the entire family. Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is produced by TCG Entertainment.

“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our ‘Holiday Wonderland,’” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “We expect fans of cirque-shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share.”