CMA Awards: List of 2019 winners

Entertainment

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Keep up with the latest winners from the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.

Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Garth Brooks

Single of the Year

WINNER: “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

Song of the Year

WINNER: “Beautiful Crazy”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

Album of the Year

WINNER: GIRL – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin

PHOTOS: Dolly, Reba, and Carrie through the years at the CMA Awards

Female Vocalist of the Year

WINNER: Kacey Musgraves

Male Vocalist of the Year

WINNER: Luke Combs

Vocal Group of the Year

WINNER: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross

Musician of the Year

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Music Video of the Year

WINNER: “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
Director: Hannah Lux Davis

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Ashley McBryde

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories