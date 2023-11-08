NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) — Keep up with all the biggest winners and moments from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ at the 57th Annual CMA Awards live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
CMA Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
- Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
- One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
New Artist of the Year
- Zach Bryan
- Jelly Roll
- Parker McCollum
- Megan Maroney
- Hailey Whitters
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Miland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Musician of the Year
- Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)
- Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)
- Rob McNelley (Guitar)
- Derek Wells (Guitar)
- Charlie Worsham (Guitar)
Single of the Year
WINNER: “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
- “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Producer: Austin Nivarel
Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
- “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: HARDY, Joey
Song of the Year
WINNER: “Fast Car” – Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
- “Heart Like A Truck”
Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
- “Next Thing You Know”
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
- “Tennessee Orange”
Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
- “wait in the truck”
Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
Musical Event of the Year
WINNER: “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
- “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
- “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
Producer: Dann Huff
- “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
Music Video of the Year
WINNER: “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Director: Justin Clough
- “Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde
Director: Reid Long
- “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion
Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
- “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Director: Patrick Tohill
- “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Director: Running Bear
