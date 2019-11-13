Kacey Musgraves wins Music Video of the Year at CMA Awards

Breaking News
by: WKRN Web Staff

Kacey Musgraves performs in concert during her “Oh, What a World: Tour II” at The Met on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Third time’s the charm for Kacey Musgraves. The singer won Music Video of the Year for her song “Rainbow”.

Musgraves was previously nominated in 2014 and 2015.

The win was announced on ABC’s Good Morning America, Wednesday morning.

Also announced on GMA, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus won Musical Event of the Year for “Old Town Road”.

See who else wins tonight at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards on ABC, starting at 7 p.m. CST.

