SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Comedian Bill Burr is scheduled to perform at the MassMutual Center in August.

Bill Burr will make his last tour stop in Springfield at the MassMutual Center Saturday, August 12th at 7 p.m. The tour is making 5 stops nationwide starting in April in Ottawa, Ontario.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 10th at 10 a.m. at MassMutualCenter.com.

“We are extremely excited that Bill Burr will be returning to the MassMutual Center this summer! His incredible comedy will provide an amazing evening for everyone in attendance – making it a night to remember in Springfield!” stated General Manager Sean Dolan.

Bill Burr was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2022 for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for his Roku Channel series, Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass. He is a voice in Adam Sandler’s animated Netflix film ‘Leo’, premiering on November 22nd. And recently made history in August as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park. His Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts.

MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley mentioned that “Bill Burr is one of the hottest comedians on tour today. We are thrilled to add him to the already incredible list of artists set to take the stage at the MassMutual Center this spring and summer. Today’s announcement continues MGM Springfield’s commitment to bringing world class entertainment to the City and the region.”