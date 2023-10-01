SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Comedian Bill Burr will be returning to Springfield for his second show at the MassMutual Center on Sunday.

Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation, as he has achieved success on stage, TV, and film, according to MGM Springfield. Burr was the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park last August and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts.

After his first show on August 12th, and by popular demand, Bill Burr is coming back on Sunday, according to a news release sent to 22News from MGM Springfield. The show begins at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at the MassMutual Center Box Office, by phone at (413) 787-6600, or online at www.massmutualcenter.com.

Burr was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2022 for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for his Roku Channel series, Bill Burr Presents Immoral Compass. He is a voice in Adam Sandler’s animated Netflix film ‘Leo’, premiering on November 22nd.