Comedian Brian Regan to perform at Symphony Hall in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see comedian Brian Regan perform at Symphony Hall on November 12.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning Thursday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for M Life Rewards members and open to the general public on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. The performance will be held at Symphony Hall on November 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at MGMSpringfield.com, Ticketmaster.com and the MGM Springfield Box Office.

Brian Regan has the following shows on Netflix:

Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, executive produced by Regan and Jerry Seinfeld

Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers

Brian Regan: On the Rocks

Regan has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, appearing on nearly 30 episodes. Regan made history in 2015 as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special on Comedy Central, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall.

Regan visits close to 100 cities each year during his non-stop theater tour.