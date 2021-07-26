Comedian Carrot Top to perform at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see comedian Carrot Top perform at the ARIA Ballroom on October 9.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning Thursday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for M Life Rewards members and open to the general public on Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. The performance will be held at the ARIA Ballroom inside MGM Springfield on October 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at MGMSpringfield.com, Ticketmaster.com and the MGM Springfield Box Office.

Scott “Carrot Top” Thompson, and his trademark red locks, is one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world. “Nobody can steal my act,” said Carrot Top, who uses a dozen trunks filled with approximately 200 props on stage each night. “I love creating props that are relevant to whatever’s current – from a news headline to a song I heard on the radio.”

“When I started touring at the beginning of my career, I had two trunks and a strobe light,” said Carrot Top. “Things got pretty crazy pretty fast and before I knew it, I had a team touring the country in an 18-wheeler with 35 trunks full of props.”

Carrot Top has appeared on the following television shows:

“Comic Strip Live” in 1991

“The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”

“Live with Regis and Kelly”

“Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher”

“The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson”

“Late Night With Conan O’Brien”

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”

“Gene Simmons’ Family Jewels”

“Chelsea Lately”

“Last Comic Standing”

“Criss Angel – Mindfreak”

“Tom Green Live”

“The Neighbors”

“The Jim Gaffigan Show”

“Tosh.O”

“Glee”

“Family Guy”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Where Are They Now?”

Carrot Top also appeared in “Sharknado: The 4th Awakens,” “The Hangover,” and the Trailer Park Boys’ film “Swearnet: The Movie.”