SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Actor and comedian Katt Williams is coming to the MassMutual Center during his “2023 and Me” tour on November 18.

MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale beginning June 15 at 10 a.m. for pre-sale tickets and on June 17 at 10 a.m. for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at MGMSpringfield.com.

Katt Williams began performing as a teenager and by 1999 took comedy stages around the nation. In 2002, Williams gust starred on “NYPD Blue,” followed by additional TV appearances and shifted into film. His first film role was Money Mike in “Friday After Next.”

His latest stand-up special, “Katt Williams: World War III,” premiered May 17 on Netflix, which was filmed at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

2023 AND ME TOUR DATES:

Courtesy: MGM Springfield