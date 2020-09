WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced Brad Paisley will perform in concert during the 2021 fair in September.

According to a news release sent to 22News, tickets sales will be announced in the Spring for the concert held on Friday September 24, 2021. The concert will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Brad Paisley played at The Big E.

The Big E fair in 2021 will open from September 17 to October 3.