Country music star Jenny Tolman performing at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rising country star is performing at MGM Springfield Thursday night but this isn’t the first time she’s been to western Mass.

Her whole family is originally from Massachusetts. Jenny Tolman is a 23-year-old singer who just released her debut album “There Goes the Neighborhood.”

Her album debuted at number 25 on the Billboard Country Music charts which is a very big deal for an independent artist like Tolman.

Tolman is no stranger to western Massachusetts. This is her fourth time performing.

“My dad’s whole family is actually from the Boston area so I’ve been coming up to New England my whole entire life multiple times a year so I’ve been lucky enough to play the Big E 3 times, and this is my first time playing MGM Springfield so I’m very excited to be here for that,” said Tolman.

Tolman is getting set to go on her first country-wide tour.

She is headed to Montana after she leaves Massachusetts.