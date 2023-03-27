SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Singer/Songwriter A.J. Croce is heading out on the road to celebrate 50 years of his father Jim Croce’s record-setting albums, ‘Life and Times’ and ‘I Got A Name’.

The anniversary show will feature a band and a multi-media presentation to accompany Jim’s music. “The audience reaction has been so great,” says A.J. “The shows we did last year were not only met with a huge response, but I learned so much about what works and what resonates, we knew we had to keep going.”

The two Jim Croce albums that turn 50 in 2023 are considered to be the finest of his discography, with Life and Times originally released in 1973 which garnered the hit song “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” hitting #1 on the Billboard’s Hot 100, as well as ranking #2 song for all of 1973.

“People were surprised when they came that the show wasn’t just Jim Croce’s ballads,” A.J. says. “I think one of the things the audience will appreciate if they haven’t seen us yet, is how alive these songs sound. All the musicians have a level of improvisation that makes it a lot of fun.”

The show is being held at MGM Springfield’s ARIA Ballroom on Friday, October 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. MGM Rewards members will be able to purchase tickets prior to the general public on Thursday, March 30.

For more information on Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour at the ARIA Ballroom, as well as a full listing of upcoming events at MGM Springfield, visit mgmspringfield.com.