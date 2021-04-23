DICE Awards: Complete winners list

(VENN) –Hades, the indie darling from Supergiant Games, won game of the year at the 24th annual DICE Awards, the longest running awards show in the gaming industry.
Hosted by Kahlief Adams, Greg Miller and Jessica Chobot, the live event featured roundtables for each category. The pre-recorded discussions consisted of key developers for each title nominated in a category. While the roundtables were cut down for time, the full interviews will be released over the coming month.
See below for the full list of winners.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix
The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios
Spiritfarer, Thunder Lotus
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Hades, Supergiant Games
The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Eivor Varinsdottir, Ubisoft
Hades, Zagreus, Supergiant Games
The Last of Us Part II, Abby, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II, Ellie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Miles Morales, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Carrion, Devolver Digital
Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Little Orpheus, Sumo Digital
Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios
The Pathless, Annapurna Interactive
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios
Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Story
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, SEGA of America
Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades, Supergiant Games
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Annapurna Interactive
The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Mario Kart Live, Nintendo
Microsoft Flight Simulator, Xbox Game Studios
Action Game of the Year
DOOM Eternal, Bethesda Softworks
Hades, Supergiant Games (WINNER)
Half-Life: Alyx, Valve
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Nioh 2, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Adventure Game of the Year
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft
Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Annapurna Interactive
The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios
Family Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo (WINNER)
Astro’s Playroom, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Devolver Digital
Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Fighting Game of the Year
EA Sports UFC 4, Electronic Arts
Granblue Fantasy Versus, XSEED Games and Marvelous USA, Inc
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Warner Bros Games (WINNER)
Them’s Fightin’ Herds, Humble Games
Racing Game of the Year
Dirt 5, Codemasters
F1 2020, Codemasters
Mario Kart Live, Nintendo (WINNER)
Role Playing Game of the Year
Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red
Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix (WINNER)
Persona 5 Royal, SEGA of America
Wasteland 3, Deep Silver
Yakuza: Like a Dragon, SEGA of America
Sports Game of the Year
EA Sports FIFA 21, EA Sports
MLB The Show 20, Sony Interactive Entertainment
NBA 2K21, 2K
PGA Tour 2K21, 2K
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Activision Publishing (WINNER)
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Crusader Kings III, Paradox Interactive
Desperados III, THQ Nordic
Microsoft Flight Simulator, Xbox Game Studios (WINNER)
Monster Train, Good Shepherd Entertainment
Per Aspera, Raw Fury
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Half-Life: Alyx, Valve (WINNER)
Mario Kart Live, Nintendo
Museum of Other Realities, MOR Museum, Inc
Paper Beast, Pixel Reef and Plug In Digital
Tempest, Tender Claws Studio
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Down the Rabbit Hole, Cortopia Studios
Half-Life: Alyx, Valve (WINNER)
Paper Beast, Pixel Reef and Plug In Digital
The Room VR: A Dark Matter, Fireproof Games
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Skydance Interactive
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Coffee Talk, Toge Productions and Chorus Games Worldwide
Hades, Supergiant Games (WINNER)
If Found…, Annapurna Interactive
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Annapurna Interactive
Noita, Nolla Games
Mobile Game of the Year
HoloVista, Aconite
Legends of Runeterra, Riot Games (WINNER)
Little Orpheus, Sumo Digital
Song of Bloom, Kamibox
South of the Circle, Apple
Online Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo
Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, Activision
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Devolver Digital (WINNER)
Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Tetris Effect: Connected, Enhance
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades, Supergiant Games (WINNER)
Half-Life: Alyx, Valve
The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades, Supergiant Games (WINNER)
Half-Life: Alyx, Valve
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Annapurna Interactive
The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo
Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix
Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades, Supergiant Games (WINNER)
The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment