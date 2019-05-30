Disneyland’s new ‘Star Wars’ attraction opens Friday

(NBC News) The marriage of Disney and Star Wars has given birth to a major new attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” opens to the public Friday.

The park promises to take fans beyond the movies, without traveling to a galaxy far, far away.

The “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run” ride is the centerpiece for the park, which also offers food, merchandise and plenty of opportunities for visitors to create their own lightsabers and droids.

