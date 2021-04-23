Drive-in movie theater at the Big E gives residents post-pandemic hope

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A return to the past Friday evening as the Eastern States Exposition debuted its drive-in movie theater in West Springfield.

The second movie of the evening, Mortal Kombat, started just after 8:30 p.m. People were excited about a few reasons. High spirits at the Eastern States Exposition as families from all over western Massachusetts gathered for the first-ever drive-in movie on the Big E Fairgrounds.

Cars began lining up in front of the big screen, two hours before the start of the movie. The atmosphere bringing about some nostalgia.

“Back then, sitting in the car,” said Paul Broz of Agawam. “(Back then you had your metal thing on here, little box.. ) You used to roll up your windows when it got cold. It was great, yeah, I’m excited.”

For others, it served as a break from the exhausting world of COVID-19.

Marisa Morrissette of Springfield said, “It’s a distanced but together activity and it’s awesome.”

Honey the beagle was certainly excited she could be included in something her owner was so excited about.







“Like next level enjoyability because you get to be outside, you’re surrounded by other people who really enjoy just watching a screen until midnight,” Morrissette added.

For others, the event was simply a great way to spend time with family.

“Oh, it’s cool, it’s nice that it’s close to home,” Keith Choquette of Montgomery said. “We got the old station wagon here, figured we’d take it out you know, enjoy the movies like the old times.”

A much-deserved night out, while still adhering to COVID social distancing.

The drive-in will be open on weekends throughout the Spring, and then showings will increase during the summer months.