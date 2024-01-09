The three-day festival is held during Memorial Day weekend in Boston.

BOSTON (WWLP) – The lineup for this year’s Boston Calling has been announced and will feature performances from Ed Sheeran, The Killers, Tyler Childers and more.

The three-day festival will take place during Memorial Day weekend in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. More than 50 artists will perform over the weekend, with Ed Sheeran headlining Friday, Tyler Childers headlining Saturday and The Killers closing the show Sunday.

Boston Calling will also feature more than 20 local artists, including Beach Weather, Kieran Rhodes, Senseless Optimism, kei, Tysk Tysk Task, Bad Rabbits and more. Here is the current day-by-day lineup:

Friday, May 24

Ed Sheeran

Leon Bridges

Reneé Rapp

Young the Giant

Luke Hemmings

David Kushner

Cannons

Beach Weather

Ric Wilson

Madi Diaz

Maris

Divine Sweater

Kieran Rhodes

kei

JVK

Justin Clancy

The Wolff Sisters

Saturday, May 25

Tyler Childers

Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB

Khruangbin

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls

Jessie Murph

d4vd

The Red Clay Strays

Tanner Usrey

Bad Rabbits

The Castellows

Motherfolk

Senseless Optimism

Tori Tori

Ward Hayden

Paper Lady

Cakeswagg

Highwater Haulers

Sunday, May 26

The Killers

Hozier

Megan Thee Stallion

The Revivalists

Lovejoy

Chappell Roan

Blondshell

Royel Otis

The Heavy Heavy

Christone Kingfish Ingram

Francis of Delirium

Stefan Thev

The Thing

Fleshwater

Zola Simone

Billy Dean Thomas

Tysk Tysk Task

Specially priced presale three-day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets, as well as single-day tickets, will go on sale this Thursday at 10:00 a.m.