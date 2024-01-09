BOSTON (WWLP) – The lineup for this year’s Boston Calling has been announced and will feature performances from Ed Sheeran, The Killers, Tyler Childers and more.
The three-day festival will take place during Memorial Day weekend in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. More than 50 artists will perform over the weekend, with Ed Sheeran headlining Friday, Tyler Childers headlining Saturday and The Killers closing the show Sunday.
Boston Calling will also feature more than 20 local artists, including Beach Weather, Kieran Rhodes, Senseless Optimism, kei, Tysk Tysk Task, Bad Rabbits and more. Here is the current day-by-day lineup:
Friday, May 24
- Ed Sheeran
- Leon Bridges
- Reneé Rapp
- Young the Giant
- Luke Hemmings
- David Kushner
- Cannons
- Beach Weather
- Ric Wilson
- Madi Diaz
- Maris
- Divine Sweater
- Kieran Rhodes
- kei
- JVK
- Justin Clancy
- The Wolff Sisters
Saturday, May 25
- Tyler Childers
- Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB
- Khruangbin
- Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls
- Jessie Murph
- d4vd
- The Red Clay Strays
- Tanner Usrey
- Bad Rabbits
- The Castellows
- Motherfolk
- Senseless Optimism
- Tori Tori
- Ward Hayden
- Paper Lady
- Cakeswagg
- Highwater Haulers
Sunday, May 26
- The Killers
- Hozier
- Megan Thee Stallion
- The Revivalists
- Lovejoy
- Chappell Roan
- Blondshell
- Royel Otis
- The Heavy Heavy
- Christone Kingfish Ingram
- Francis of Delirium
- Stefan Thev
- The Thing
- Fleshwater
- Zola Simone
- Billy Dean Thomas
- Tysk Tysk Task
Specially priced presale three-day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets, as well as single-day tickets, will go on sale this Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
