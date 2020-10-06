Eddie Van Halen dies at 65

Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son tweeted Tuesday.
The co-founder of Van Halen had been battling throat cancer and died surrounded by friends and family at a Santa Monica, California hospital Tuesday, sources told TMZ.
“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” his son Wolfgang said in a statement. Wolfgang, 29, joined his father’s band as the bassist in 2006, replacing Michael Anthony.
TMZ reports that Van Halen had been fighting cancer for more than a decade, and, over the last five years, had been traveling between the U.S. and Germany for radiation treatment.
Van Halen, known for hits such as “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Hot for Teacher” and “Jump,” formed in 1972 in Pasadena.
