Elliot Page shares his trans joy with first swim trunks photo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elliot Page is sharing his joy ahead of Pride Month with a poolside photo that’s getting lots of love on Instagram.

The actor, who recently came out as transgender, posted the smiling photo Monday showing him in swim trunks, a cap and sunglasses.

The classic summer vibe photo isn’t unusual for the platform, but it was a big moment for Page. He captioned it: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy#transisbeautiful“

Commenters were sharing the joy back, complimenting Page’s smile and his 8-pack abs.

The ‘Umbrella Academy’ star shared that he was transgender on Dec. 1, 2020. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he wrote in a social media post.

Since then, he became the first trans man to appear on Time Magazine’s cover. His coming out made him one of the most famous trans people in the world, Time reported.

He’s been sharing more photos of himself on Instagram recently and also advocating for trans rights. On May 5, Page posted about taking action against anti-trans bills in Texas.