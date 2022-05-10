WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another big name, Brantley Gilbert, hits the Big E Arena this fall.

Brantley Gilbert, a multi-platinum-selling country artist, will perform Sunday, September 18. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

Gilbert performed with Jason Aldean, “Rolex on A Redneck.” He is from Georgia and brings with him good vibes with a southern taste. His music is popular around the globe.

He is famous for his seven No. 1 hits: “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” RIAA 5x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen” and collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens In A Small Town.”

Gilbert’s record, Just As I Am, won the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. He has been recognized by the New York Times, NPR, and American Songwriter.

Other recently announced performances at this year’s Big E includes Nelly, Sublime with Rome, Chase Rice & Jimmie Allen and the Dropkick Murphys.