FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – Taylor Swift is coming to Gillette Stadium this weekend and Swifties swarmed Foxboro Thursday morning just to get first grabs at some limited edition merchandise.

A massive line of fans, some of whom camped out overnight, could be seen Thursday morning just to get some of that Taylor Swift swag. Swift’s “The Eras Tour” will hit Gillette Stadium for three shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re looking for tickets, you are unfortunately far too late. All shows are sold out and even special MBTA commuter rail tickets to the venue sold out within minutes.