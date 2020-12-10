Final numbers: Allegiant Stadium completed $25 million under budget

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The final numbers are in and they show that Allegiant Stadium was completed $25.1 million under budget. Allegiant Stadium was budgeted for $1.97 billion and the final expenditures show $1.94 billion spent. The exact number is $1,944,872,656. This screen shot is from the Stadium Authority’s Presentation from Wednesday December 9, 2020.
The budget changed throughout the life of the project, originally set at $1.8 billion, then upped to $2.02 billion before settling on the $1.97 billion number.
There is an additional $49.2 million that will be paid to third parties which will make the final overall cost of the Allegiant Stadium project $1.99 billion.