Flo Rida with the Ying Yang Twins performing at The Big E on September 25th

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced Billboard chart toppers Flo Rida with the Ying Yang Twins, will perform in concert at the Arena on September 25th.

The Hip-Hop collaboration will be performing at The Big E Arena, Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m., exclusively at TheBigE.com. Concert tickets include admission to The Big E when purchased prior to the show date.

Flo Rida is best known for his breakout song “Low” featuring T-Pain and his debut album Mail on Sunday. The Ying Yang Twins include Eric “Kaine” Jackson and Deongelo “D-Roc” Holmes. They are most known for their full length album Thug Walkin’.

Also performing this year at the Big E Arena:

The Big E, New England’s Great State Fair, runs September 17 through October 3 in West Springfield.