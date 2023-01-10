BOSTON (WWLP) – The three day music festival, Boston Calling, will once again be taking place on Memorial Day weekend in Allston with more than three dozen band and artists.
The music festival takes place Friday, May 26 with the Foo Fighters as the headliners, Saturday, May 27 with The Lumineers as the headliners, and Paramore will end the festival on Sunday, May 28. In total, more than 50 performers will be performing over the weekend which includes Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette, who hasn’t played a show in Boston since 2012.
Boston Calling will also feature several local New England bands, including Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Mint Green and more.
Tickets for 1-day, 3-day and VIP passes go on sale this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. on the Boston Calling website.
Here is the full list of performances:
Friday, May 26
- Foo Fighters
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- The National
- Niall Horan
- Chelsea Cutler
- Teddy Swims
- LÉON
- TALK
- Celisse
- The Beaches
- Zolita
- GA-20
- Alisa Amador
- Little Fuss
- Blue Light Bandits
- Summer Cult
- Brandie Blaze
Saturday, May 27
- The Lumineers
- Alanis Morissette
- Noah Kahan
- The Flaming Lips
- Mt. Joy
- Fletcher
- Declan McKenna
- Joy Oladokun
- The Aces
- Loveless
- Welshly Arms
- Neemz
- Q-Tip Bandits
- Najee Janey
- Actor Observer
- Coral Moons
- Chrysalis
Sunday, May 28
- Paramore
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Bleachers
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Maren Morris
- 070 Shake
- The Walkmen
- The Linda Lindas
- Wunderhorse
- Genesis Owusu
- Brutus
- Juice
- Mint Green
- Couch
- Ali McGuirk
- Sorry Mom
- Workman Song