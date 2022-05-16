SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Thursday, June 9, Forest Park in Springfield will be hosting live music at the amphitheater.

The free outdoor concert series will feature four live concerts every Thursday beginning June 9 at 6:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend can enter the park after 5:30 p.m. through the Sumner Avenue or Route 5 entrances.

June 9 : Dee Reilly

: Dee Reilly June 16 : Manzi Family Band (Rain date: July 7)

: Manzi Family Band (Rain date: July 7) June 23 : Trailer Trash

: Trailer Trash June 30: Floyd Patterson and His Band

Mayor Sarno states, “I am thrilled to have our beloved concerts returning to Forest Park. This year’s lineup will bring a lot of enjoyment to family and friends and the Concert Series is an example of the city programs that enhance our quality of life. It is my goal to increase arts and performances in park programming and I look forward to enjoying this year’s talented line-up!”

Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan added, “The Park Department is proud to have concerts back at the Forest Park Amphitheater. I want to recognize the Concert Committee for their dedicated efforts. They have compiled a terrific lineup for 2022. I would also like to thank the Barney Trustees, as it is through their efforts in the management of the Barney Estate that we have the resources to book these great shows. We encourage everyone to pack a picnic supper and enjoy the music in a beautiful setting.”