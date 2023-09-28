CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A former 22News reporter will be competing on Wheel of Fortune this Friday!

22News former reporter Alessandra (Martinez) McKay will be competing on an episode that airs on Friday, September 29. Alessandra was a reporter for 22News, NBC Connecticut and now lives in Los Angeles, California as a Realtor.

Alessandra applied to be on the show in May and was chosen to compete in August. The theme of the episode airing Friday is “Rail Trail.”

The new season of Wheel of Fortune began on September 11th and will be the last season for host Pat Sajak. Co-host Vanna White has continued her contract through the 2025-2026 season. Both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have been renewed for new episodes through the 2027-2028 season.

You can watch Wheel of Fortune on 22News at 7:00 p.m. every weekday.