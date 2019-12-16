Four remain on “The Voice”

Watch Live
(NBC)  It’s down to the final four on “The Voice.”  The two-night finale that will determine the Season 17 winner begins tonight.

Katie Kadan, Jake Hoot, Ricky Duran and Rose Short will take the stage one last time in the hope of securing the most audience votes.  

The winner will be announced Tuesday in a grand finale that will include guest performances by Jennifer Hudson, Luke Combs, Black Eyed Peas, Lady Antebellum, Dua Lipa and others.

