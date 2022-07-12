WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E announced Tuesday that G-Eazy will perform at The Big E this year.

G-Eazy will be performing on The Big E Arena on Saturday, September 17. Tickets will be available beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. on The Big E’s website.

In 2001, G-Eazy, a multi-Platinum recording artist and producer released his fourth studio album, “These Things Happen Too.” It includes hip-hop anthems such as “Instructions” ft. YG, while also leaning into the pop sphere on tracks like “Breakdown” ft. Demi Lovato and “Faithful” ft. Marc E. Bassy.

The song “No Limit” launched in 2017 has been streamed over one billion times worldwide to date.

The Big E returns from September 16 to October 2, and additional entertainment and events will be announced soon. Most recently announced performances at this year’s Big E include Nelly, Sublime with Rome, Brantley Gilbert and the Dropkick Murphys.