‘Game of Thrones’ counseling sessions are being offered

(CNN) – Come Sunday, the night will be dark and full of many, many terrors for “Game of Thrones” superfans.

But it will be the final Sunday of terror for those fans.

Alas, all good things must come to an end.

After eight years, longtime viewers of the HBO drama that has become one of the most popular shows on TV will need to accept the end of the series on May 19. (HBO is owned by WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company.)

Fear not, though. Fans won’t be alone as they try to detach themselves from the world of Westeros and hang tough through this difficult time.

Counselors are making themselves available to talk about the show after the series’ end.

Yes, “Game of Thrones” therapy is indeed a thing.

Through Bark.com, an online local service marketplace, you can find a counselor to help guide you through life after “Thrones.”

“The professionals will help them digest their feelings and interpretation of the show, which could range from anger and confusion to sadness and grief,” according to the service description.

Counselors explain that it’s not unusual for people to get so attached to the story lines from TV shows and movies.

“We watch them to escape our daily lives and immerse ourselves into the ‘unknown,'” Lynette, a counselor from Bark.com said in a statement. “This is the very reason why we sometimes become addicted to watching them, the stories they tell become part of our identity.”

Fans can book 30-minute or 60-minute sessions for about $25-$51 depending on the length. Select if you want a face-to-face, group session or online, and you’re on your way to getting the help you need.

Users can tailor their counselor search to issues they may be experiencing.

Cleganebowl? Check.

Dealing with showrunners David Benioff and Daniel Weiss’s writing decisions? Absolutely.

Post GoT emptiness? You betcha.

There’s no limit to the number of sessions you can schedule as each person works through loss at a unique pace.

And if you’re a concerned family member and friend, feel free to schedule a session for your loved one. They’ll thank you later.

