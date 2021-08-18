Garth Brooks concert at Gillette Stadium cancelled

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to an increase on COVID-19 cases, the Garth Brooks concert that was scheduled for October 9th at Gillette Stadium has been cancelled.

Tickets will automatically be refunded to anyone that had purchased from Ticketmaster.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore,” said Garth Brooks. “So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”

Garth Brooks has also cancelled several other upcoming shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, Baltimore and Nashville. The tour is looking to reschedule those concerts in 2022.