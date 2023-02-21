BOSTON (WWLP) – Guns N’ Roses’ latest tour will make a visit to Massachusetts this summer.

The World Tour 2023 will make stops in the Middle East, Europe and North America. Guns N’ Roses will be performing at Fenway Park on Monday, August 21. Presale tickets will go on sale for fan club members this Wednesday at 10 a.m. General public tickets will then go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Guns N’ Roses joins the large list of band and singers performing at Fenway Park this year. Other artists include P!nk, Fall Out Boy, and Zac Brown Band. Several artists will also be performing at Gillette Stadium this year, including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs, Bruce Springsteen and Beyoncé.