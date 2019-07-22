1  of  3
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Alex Trebek turns 79

Entertainment
(WWLP) – The Jeopardy host gets another candle on his birthday cake.

Alex Trebek turned 79-years-old Monday! Alex celebrated with close family and friends from the festivities on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

It's Alex's birthday! Here are some pictures from his birthday bash. 🎉

Posted by Jeopardy! on Monday, July 22, 2019

Wish him a happy birthday on the 22News Facebook page!

