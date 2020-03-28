Breaking News
Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Watch Live
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Happy Birthday! Mariah Carey turns 50, announces new music

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

(WWLP) — “Vision of Love” singer Mariah Carey turned 50 on Friday and has announced new music as a birthday gift to her loyal fans.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter posted to social media a birthday photo of herself in a recording studio.

View this post on Instagram

Starting 327 with a new song 🎙💖 #stayhome

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

“Starting 327 with a new song, #stayhome,” Carey posted.

In the recent events from the COVID-19 pandemic, Carey has been among the celebrities who have been encouraging fans of social distancing and washing hands.

Carey posted a TikTok video of her and her kids washing their hands to a remix of her song “Fantasy.”

“Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Stay safe everybody!”

Mariah also shared a post honoring fellow famous zodiac-sign Aries singers, including the queen of soul Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, and Elton John.

“Happy anniversaries to all my super-talented fellow Aries!! Cheers!!!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories