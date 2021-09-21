Harlem Globetrotters announce tour stopping in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Harlem Globetrotters are making their way to the MassMutual Center in Springfield as part of their ‘Spread Game tour’.

The tour is scheduled to begin on December 26 and will include visiting more than 200 cities. Fans can purchase tickets at www.harlemglobetrotters.com to see them live at MassMutual on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The traveling basketball show is comprised of former college standouts and intriguing talents that help spread the athleticism of basketball skills.

