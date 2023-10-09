SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Harlem Globetrotters will be making a stop in the city where basketball was first invented in their next tour!

The team will take on the Washington Generals at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on Friday, February 9, 2024. Globetrotters Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet Wham, Thunder and more will be in attendance.

The team will be trying something new during this tour. Fans will be chosen to participate in an all-new Halftime Skills Showcase. Fans will also have the opportunity to receive a newly designed Harlem Globetrotter basketball.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at www.MassMutualCenter.com beginning Monday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m.