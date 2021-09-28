Hungry? Check out the fair food at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For many years now, a number of local restaurants have become common destinations for visitors of The Big E.

Hungry fairgoers from western Massachusetts are attracted by restaurants such as E.B’s Restaurant and White Hut. The iconic restaurants that have been part of The Big E Food Court almost as long as their original sites… E.B’s Restaurant is in Agawam and White Hut is in West Springfield. Fairgoers know the names and the quality of the food.

“They’ve got good food, they’ve been around for years, since I’ve been here. I figured I’d stop at the White Hut.” Danny Kee of Springfield

Restaurants like White Hut and E.B’s are seeing a lot of customers at The Big E. Fair officials told 22News that over 77,000 people went to the Big E on Monday alone.

This year there are six new locations serving food many of them local like Calabrese Market & Deli in West Springfield and the All American Craft Beer Bar & Grill showing off a new Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese.

Calabrese Market & Deli

Located in the Food Court offering pasta salads, panini, Caprese salad – medley of grape tomatoes, fresh Cilingini mozzarella, garlic and basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

The Speakeasy by Stanley

Located in the Young Building (Look for Kozub’s Cobbler Shop) offering cocktails: The Old Fashioned; the Rickey. Martinis: French 75; Mary Pickford; Bee’s Knees.

Emma’s

Located on Hampden Avenue offering Kora’s Cookie Dough on a Stick in 5 different flavors.

Deep Fried Tacos

Located outside the Mallary Complex

All American Craft Beer Bar & Grill

Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese, Cider Bomb, Buffalo Chicken Meatballs – served with Ranch Dressing, Nacho Grande – Beef Chili or Texas BBQ Pork, Specialty Smashed Sliders N’ Fries – All the ingredients are mixed together with herb spices, sirloin, chuck roast and short ribs

#1 Big MICK “E” – Double meat, Big E sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

#2 Getting Messy – Double meat, bacon & BBQ sauce

New patio at the West Side Grille

Located at the Young Building offering a bistro-style area outside the West Side Grille featuring Stella Rosa wines: Pineapple; Ruby Grapefruit; Watermelon; Tropical Mango; and Blueberry to enjoy with West Side Grille favorites.

The Big E Bakery

Located at the New England Center, Gate 9A and in the Food Court introducing an exciting new flavor—Pumpkin! Every pastry is delicately made right before your eyes in the state-of-the-art Big E Bakery. Sticking with tradition? That’s okay too, our Big Eclairs original Cream Puffs and chocolate ganache topped Cream Puffs.

The Deep South Company

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering the Best Sandwich Ever – Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Fresh Salad Company

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering Harvest Cranberry Salad.

Top The Crust

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering cauliflower crust pizzas

The Big E Square Pizza

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering giant size square cut pizza

The Big Piece of Cake

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering extra-large piece of cake, Strawberry, Lemon, Triple Chocolate, Tiramisu, Carrot and Gluten Free Chocolate. All topped with our homemade whipped cream.

Fried Cini Balls

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering Buffalo Chicken Stuffed and Cheese Stuffed

Hot Honey

Located inside Gate 5 – new “take out” sections offering Chicken Bites

The Coffee Break

Located in the Food Court offering their Deep Fried Pineapple with Coconut Sauce; Chompers, on New England Avenue adds a Potato and Corn Chomper dipped in roasted red pepper ranch (vegetarian).

The Meatball Factory

Try the new Bacon Wrapped Dilly Dilly Dog and The New England Craft Pub Taco “Bag” including Fritos, Fire Roasted Corn Salas & Cheese!

The Wurst Haus

Located on Commonwealth Avenue brings its Wurst Poutine to the table, consisting of French Fries, German Beer Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers topped with their famous Bratwurst with an option to add on sauerkraut.

White Hut

Located in the Food Court, White Hut now has a White Hut “Biggie” Waffle Burger: Double Bacon Cheeseburger topped with their famous fried onions sandwiched between two waffles (add on sliced grilled hot dog) with side of syrup.

Moolicious

Located on Springfield Road, is offering new Hard Ice Cream flavors for all the sweet tooths out there!

Noujaim’s Mediterranean Foods

Located in the Young Building brings Bread pudding, meat pies and homemade hummus to this already delicious line-up of foods.

Gluten Free, Vegan and Vegetarian

Gluten free options are available at various vendors throughout the grounds, including: The Nut Lady; Tots-A-Lot (Vegan offerings available too); West Springfield Lions Club; Big Kahuna; Subway; The Indian Restaurant; Pig Park BBQ; The Ultimate BBQ; Moolicious; Chompers; Bavarian Beer Nuts and Dr. Vegetable.

Storrowton Tavern

Located in Storrowton Village, The Tavern is now offering Blackened Mac & Cheese and Gazpacho. Visit the Storrowton Soup Shack, the outdoor patio and the daily lunch buffet at this iconic restaurant.

New England Craft Beer Pub

Located across from the Rhode Island Building, this dining facility features craft beers from each New England state with suggested menu pairings like Reubens, lobster mac ‘n cheese, hearty beef stew, popovers or Fair Favorites, Turducken and Beer-A-Misu!

Sam Adams Beer Garden

If a drink is what you’re yearning for, get a beer sampler here, while you dine on healthy salads, pub food, and other offerings, sponsored by Boston Beer Company, in Storrowton Village.

Eastern States Farmers Market and Wine Barn

Fairgoers can sample and purchase award-winning wines from The Big E Northeast Gold Wine Competition and cheeses from throughout New England. Relax and enjoy your wine slushie and cheese plate, or a wine sundae in the cozy courtyard.

When is my state/town day at The Big E?

Each day at the Big E honors something specific. For example, Friday is Military Appreciation Day at the Big E. Veterans, active duty military and their dependents all get in free. Here are all the special and state days this year:

Tuesday, September 28 – Salute to Chicopee, sponsored by Westfield Bank

Wednesday, September 29 – Salute to Agawam

Thursday, September 30 – Salute to Westfield, sponsored by Westfield Bank

Friday, October 1 – Harvest New England Day

Saturday, October 2 – October Fun Day

Sunday, October 3 – Salute to Special Olympics

Daily schedules can be found on The Big E's website.

Live Music at The Big E

There will be 80-plus live bands throughout the 17 day fair, starting with Machine Gun Kelly to kick things off with a sold out concert at the Big E Arena at 7:30 p.m. Here is the full list of live music this year:

The Big E Arena, all shows take place at 7:30 p.m. and Doors open at 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Court of Honor Stage, all concerts are free with fair admission:

Sept. 27-28: The Outlaws, 8pm

Sept. 27-Oct. 3: The Everly Set, 11am, 1 & 6pm

Sept. 29-30: Big Brother and the Holding Company, 3pm

Sept. 29: Lisa Lisa, 8pm

Sept. 30: Ripe, 8pm

Oct. 1: Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show, 8pm

Oct. 1-3: Tribute to The King performed by Taylor Rodriguez, 3pm

Oct. 2: Hoobastank, 8pm

Oct. 3: Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC, 8pm

The E Stage:

Showtimes are: Monday – Thursday from 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday from 3, 6 & 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 3 & 6 p.m.

Amber Eyes, Oct. 1

Otan Vargas with special guest Ted Lewis (10/2)

The Big E parking restrictions and live traffic conditions

Parking and shuttles available at The Big E

During the next 17 days, The Big E will attract visitors from all over the Northeast and it gets busy in the area.

The Big E has parking at Gate 9, that’s at the intersection of Memorial Avenue and Circuit Avenue. Just a heads up, parking there is cash only. Give yourself some extra time if you’re driving to the fair. Thousands of cars come to West Springfield during the fair.

The fair is encouraging people to use the King Gray shuttles to get to the Big E. On Saturdays and Sundays, a free shuttle is offered from Union Station in Springfield. It departs from Gate 24 at Union Station.

There is also a shuttle from Enfield Square Mall that also operates on weekends. It costs $5 to ride the shuttle. Buses there leave every 30 minutes beginning at 9:00 a.m. the morning from the former Macy’s department store.

If you do plan to shuttle over, you will need to wear a mask on that shuttle.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at the gates, or can be purchased online at thebige.com – In addition to single-day tickets, the Big E is also offering a 17-day value pass, which is valid for entry throughout the fair. Tickets for concerts at the Big E Arena are not included in the price of admission, and must be purchased separately.

Hours

The gates at the Big E open at 8 A.M. every day. Buildings, exhibits, and the Craft Common open up at 10 A.M. The Midway is open Sunday through Thursday 11 A.M. to 10 P.M., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 A.M. to 11 P.M.

West Springfield Mask mandate

Remember to bring a mask with you to The Big E this year. You’ll need it to get inside buildings on the fairgrounds. The West Springfield Board of Health voted Wednesday to mandate wearing a mask when inside public and private buildings where people are allowed inside.

For The Big E fairgrounds, it is required to wear a mask inside the state buildings, all craft buildings and the Mallary Complex. You do not need to wear a mask when inside a tent or barn. According to Eastern States Exposition President Gene Cassidy, indoors counts as any building with four solid walls.

The fair runs through October 3rd.