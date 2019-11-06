James Holzhauer is back on Jeopardy! Wednesday night

Wednesday night, the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame single-game winnings champion, James Holzhauer is back.

The professional gambler from Las Vegas won a total of more than $2.4 million in winnings over the course of 32 games this year.

Holzhauer will compete once again in the November 6th episode of Tournament of Champions show.

The return champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.

Watch on Jeopardy! on 22News tonight at 7:30 p.m.

James is back! Will Alan and Lindsey give him a run for his money? #TournamentOfChampions pic.twitter.com/Z7nM6ZXiki — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2019

