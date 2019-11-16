James Holzhauer wins ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

(WWLP) Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer won the Tournament of Champions and claimed the $250,000 grand prize on Friday.

This was the second time Holzhauer faced off on the Jeopardy! stage with Emma Boettcher, a challenger who came in second place, earning $100,000 while Francois Barcomb came in third with $50,000.

Holzhauer and Boettcher first competed on the televised game show in June 2019, when Boettcher beat Holzhauer and ended his 32-game winning streak.

“I’ve said all along that Emma is an all-time great player, and I’m proud it took that level of competitor to defeat me,” Holzhauer said. “Now the world sees that I wasn’t just making excuses. Francois certainly looked as dominant as either of us in his first two games, so I knew the finals would be a fight to the finish. But the whole point of the TOC is to play the best of the best, and Emma and Francois certainly proved that they belonged in the final three.”

Holzhauer’s has a total of $2,712,216 in his regular season and tournament winnings, making him number three in the highest-winning players of Jeopardy! history. Brad Rutter took the number one spot with $4,688,436 and Ken Jennings took second place with $3,370,700.

