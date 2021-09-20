Jay Leno coming to Symphony Hall in Springfield

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, Jay Leno participates in the “Jay Leno’s Garage” panel at the The NBCUniversal Summer TCA Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Former Tonight Show host Leno is set to host the Nobel Peace Prize concert on Dec. 11, 2015, at the […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see Jay Leno live at Symphony Hall on March 12.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning Wednesday, September 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for M Life Rewards members and open to the general public on Friday, September 24 at 10 a.m. The performance will be held at Symphony Hall on March 12 at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased at MGMSpringfield.com, Ticketmaster.com and the MGM Springfield Box Office.

Jay Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the world. He currently hosts and produces Jay Leno’s Garage, now in its fifth season.

Entertainment at Symphony Hall