Jeopardy! to air Friday’s episode on Saturday

(WWLP) – 22News will air Friday night’s episode of Jeopardy! over the weekend.

The episode will be preempted Friday night due to NBC’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Coverage of first major global gathering since worldwide pandemic began last year, including Team USA, special performances, pageantry and Parade of Nations.

That episode will now air Saturday, July 24 at 12:30 p.m. on 22News. Jeopardy! will continue airing new episodes on Monday, July 26.

Robin Roberts pays tribute to Alex Trebek, who would have celebrated his 81st birthday today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1YG17BsPPp — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 22, 2021

Former ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek was remembered on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in honor of what would have been his 81st birthday.

Trebek was born on July 22, 1940. He died in November 2020. The news of Trebek’s passing was shared less than a year ago after his open and public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He first announced the news to viewers in March of 2019.