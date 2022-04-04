(NBC) — NBC’s “American Song Contest” continues Monday with representatives from 12 more states and U.S. territories are competing with original music.

More than six years after winning “The Voice,” Jordan Smith earned last week’s Jury Pick and an instant spot in the Semi-Finals of “American Song Contest,” representing Kentucky.

“It doesn’t necessarily feel like a win for me, it feels like a win for Kentucky, for my people,” said Smith. “It’s an honor to be able to be here to represent them.”

The other 10 acts from last week have had to wait all week to find out Monday which three have been voted through to join Smith in the Semi-Finals.

“It is the people’s song now, it’s not my song anymore,” said Jocelyn, who represents Nebraska. “It’s in the hands of them.”

Twelve more acts will take the stage after Monday’s reveal, performing their songs, hoping they are good enough to earn them the chance to advance.

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 103 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Jewel (AK) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 103 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Judd Hoos (SD) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 103 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Sabyu (CO) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 103 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Riker Lynch (CO) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 103 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Nitro Nitra (DE) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 103 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Brooke Alexx (NJ) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 103 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Jessi LeProtti (SC) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 103 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Ni/Co (AL) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 103 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Brittany Pfantz (LA) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 103 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Grant Knoche (TX) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 103 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Ale Zabala (FL) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 103 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Tyler Braden (TN) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

“Hype, hype, I’m just gonna let the frequencies rise within me,” said Delaware’s representative, Nitro Nitra.

“I’m not nervous, no, I’m incredibly excited,” said Riker Lynch of Colorado.

“It’s definitely the biggest thing I’ve ever done, like, the lights, the cameras, all this — it’s a lot,” said Louisiana’s Brittany Pfantz. “But it feels natural in a way too.”

Grammy nominee Jewel is also among Monday’s performers representing Alaska and for her, the playing field is even.

“Anybody can write a good song,” said Jewel. “You don’t have to be famous. I don’t think somebody famous versus not famous has an edge on this show because it’s literally about the song.”

And, delivering the one that succeeds.

“I’m really excited,” said Brooke Alexx of New Jersey. “This is a dream come true.”

A national stage awaits.

“American Song Contest” airs Monday at 8 p.m. on 22News.

Monday, April 4: The Qualifiers Part 3